Man (30) to be sentenced today for human trafficking

Eke Ogochukwu was found guilty of human trafficking, with a court finding that he made money by using a teenage girl as a prostitute.

JOHANNESBURG – A 30-year-old man will on Monday be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg after being convicted for the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in Rosettenville.

Two weeks ago Eke Ogochukwu was found guilty, with the court finding that he made money by using the teenage girl as a prostitute.

He also instructed men to rape her while forcing her to use drugs.

The 15-year-old girl ran away from home almost two years ago following an argument with her mother.

She stayed with a friend and was later taken to a house in Rosettenville where she was kept and used as a prostitute for several months.

Ogochukwu, known to the girl only as Johnny, sexually abused the 15-year-old.

The court heard that he would drug her, force her to perform sexual acts with other men and take the money she made through prostitution.

The minor escaped and sought refuge at a nearby church. Officials alerted the police and Ogochukwu was arrested.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)