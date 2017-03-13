Leicester will take game to Sevilla, says Shakespeare

Sevilla dominated the first leg but were made to pay after striker Jamie Vardy scored an away goal for the English champions.

LONDON - Leicester City will not sit back in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 tie second leg at home to Spanish side Sevilla as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Monday.

"I'm expecting the team to really play off the front foot," Shakespeare, who was appointed Leicester manager for the rest of the season on Sunday, told reporters.

"That is not saying we are going to be open, because we know Seville have got some world-class players, but it makes for an interesting game. We knew by getting the away goal it gave us a great opportunity."

Shakespeare has been in charge of Leicester since the sacking of Claudio Ranieri last month during which time they have moved three points above the bottom three after notching back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

"I'm not looking beyond this season," Shakespeare added. "We have massive games coming up and we have to focus on that. We will have plenty of time in the summer to take stock and evaluate things then."

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater hopes Shakespeare stays as manager beyond the current campaign.

"On behalf of all the players we'd like to see him get the job long-term. We were all very happy to see him get it short term, I'm sure it would be the same reaction longer term," the England international said.

Defensive midfielder Nampalys Mendy will miss the Sevilla game due to a knee injury.