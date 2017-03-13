Jonas: SA in need of remarkable leadership
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa is in need of remarkable leadership to guide the country forward.
Jonas says this is a critical area that needs to be addressed in order to improve the country’s economic growth.
The deputy minister was speaking at the Gordon Institute of Business Science's ethics and governance think tank this evening.
Jonas has likened the situation South Africa is in at the moment to the sensitive dilemma it was in, in the 1990s.
He says we recognise who the leaders are that steered the country from civil war and said that type of leadership is needed today.
“It was remarkable leadership that enables us to navigate the extreme social tensions that existed at that time, and embark on a path of reconciliation and justice. Because like in 1992, 1993 I think we’re again at the crossroads and we again need remarkable leadership.”
Jonas says one of the things this leadership has to address is the scourge of corruption, asset grabbing and the narrow view that the ruling party has of land redistribution.
Edited by Winnie Theletsane
