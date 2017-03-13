Imizamo Yethu residents pick up pieces after fire
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of residents whose shacks were gutted in a fire in Imizamo Yethu hope to start rebuilding their homes later this week.
A number of people died and more than 15,000 people are homeless after a massive fire swept through the area on Saturday.
WATCH: After the fire... Hout bay residents begin to rebuild
Imizamo Yethu resident Nandipha Breakfast lost all her belongings in the devastating blaze that destroyed over 3,000 shacks.
Some of the items include her daughter's hearing aids. She and her family now call a local community hall home.
“When you live in a township, you live by hope. This is why you see me being positive, but inside I’m broken.”
Breakfast told Eyewitness News that even though it's not the first time their shack has been destroyed in a fire, this weekend's blaze is by far the worst.
“The fire started on the other side. I was over there helping other people not knowing that it would cross over.”
Breakfast, like many of the other displaced residents, is waiting for direction from city officials to guide the rebuilding of their new homes.
This was just one of several deadly fires that occurred across the Cape over the past few days.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
