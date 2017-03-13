Gideon Sam: No one is to blame for loss of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed that it is looking to replace Durban as host of the 2022 event.

JOHANNESBURG – The sport and recreation department says it's yet to receive official communication from the Commonwealth Games Federation about the withdrawal of Durban’s rights to host the 2022 games.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) President Gideon Sam confirmed the news on Monday, after reports that the bid committee missed crucial submission deadlines, while government failed to put up the necessary financial guarantees.

The committee was given a November deadline to submit all documentation.

Sam says no one is to blame for the decision.

“Nobody can take blame for this, we were all in good spirits about doing it so I don’t think we can apportion blame. The reality of the situation is that budget vote of our minister for finance doesn’t look good, so we were going to take money from here and there.”

‘COMMONWEALTH GAMES CERTAINLY MOVING ON’

The Federation released a statement a short while ago saying that - having completed its review of the final information submitted by South Africa on 30 November last year, it was discovered that a number of key obligations and commitments in areas had not been met.

President of the Federation Louise Martin says that they are actively exploring alternative options, including a potential replacement host.

However, Sam has admitted that the Games are as good as gone.

“According to the executive of the CGF, they are going to move on and look for another city. So they are definitely moving on.”