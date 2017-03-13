Gabourey Sidibe's body was enemy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gabourey Sidibe's body was enemy

The 'Empire' actress secretly underwent bariatric surgery last year after trying for over a decade to shed the pounds.

FILE: Actress Gabourey Sidibe. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Actress Gabourey Sidibe. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON – Gabourey Sidibe used to regard her body as "an enemy" and wishes she hadn't spent so much time hating herself.

The Empire actress secretly underwent bariatric surgery last year after trying for over a decade to shed the pounds and though she feels like she has "won" her battle, she feels like she has "wasted" a lot of time being "mad" at herself instead of treating herself kindly.

She said: "I think I saw my body as being outside of myself; it was like an enemy, beside me not in me. And now I've won.

"I wish I hadn't wasted so much time being mad at it. Because if I'd started treating it better sooner, I wouldn't have spent so many years hating myself, I wouldn't have allowed that negative energy to be around me.

"Life is really, truly all about choices and decisions. I wish I'd made the choice to love my body sooner. But I finally have."

While the 33-year-old actress thinks she is "beautiful", she will never truly believe trhat other people share that opinion as she's spent so long being told she is "ugly".

She told People magazine: "It's kind of sad, but I'll never quite be convinced that anybody that really is outside of my tribe thinks I'm beautiful. Not because I don't think I'm beautiful -- because I do.

"I'm so beautiful, because I look like my mom, and I look like my dad, and they're beautiful. So the mask just is there for me to be beautiful.

"Other than my very obvious beautiful f***ing features, like my cheekbones, my skin-tone? Get out of here. Gorgeous!

"My entire life, I have been conditioned to believe that I was ugly, from everybody outside of my tribe -- from people that are inside of my tribe, at that."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA