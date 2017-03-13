Family of human trafficker’s victim not satisfied with sentence

Eke Ogochukwu drugged the 15-year-old and forced her to have sex with an average of six men per day.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a teenager who was forced into prostitution when she was 15-years-old, say the perpetrator should have been given more than 20 years behind bars.

The girl ran away from her Vereeniging home following a fight with her mother in 2015 and was taken in by Eko Ogochukwu, who was later convicted on four charges relating to human trafficking.

Under the new human trafficking legislation, the offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a R100,000 fine or both.

The 15-year-old victim’s mother who cannot be named to protect the girl’s identity, says she was hoping for a life sentence.

“It’s painful to see your child like this. I’m not satisfied as such but there’s nothing I can do.”

The mother says her daughter battles psychologically when remembering how Ogochukwu drugged her and forced her to have sex with an average of six men per day.

The family say they are helping her to deal with the trauma.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)