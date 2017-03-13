EC taxi owner and his driver killed

Three armed men are believed to have stormed the property on Sunday and shot the two men before fleeing the scene.

CAPE TOWN – A taxi owner and his driver have been shot dead at his Jeffrey’s Bay house.

Three armed men are believed to have stormed the property on Sunday.

The suspects fled the scene without taking anything from the house.

The police's Majola Nkohli says: “At this stage, the motive on the incident is unknown. As the police, we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact crime stop.”