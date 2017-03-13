Blown away: Cyclists back decision to cancel event
The Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest timed cycling event was cancelled due to strong winds.
CAPE TOWN - Many cyclists who were due to take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour say they understand that organisers had very little option but to cancel the event.
The world's largest timed cycling event was cancelled due to strong winds which organisers say posed a serious danger to participants.
WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc for Cape Town Cycle Tour
In an unprecedented decision, organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled the race for the first time in its 40 year history.
More than 35,000 cyclists, including professionals and amateurs, were set to tackle the 109km route around the Cape Peninsula on Sunday morning.
And they're off! 🚲 Good luck to everyone participating in the 2017 @CTCycleTour! #CycleTour2017 pic.twitter.com/Dc4Hghx6Mg— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 12, 2017
Multiple-time Cycle Tour champion Nolan Hoffman backed the decision to cancel the race.
“I think the decision to cancel the race was the best for everybody.”
A Durban entrant admitted to being initially dejected, but supports the decision to cancel the race.
“We are all disappointed but it was in the best interest of racers. I understand that they tried to start the race.”
The race would have followed a shortened route due to the protest action; the decision to end the event was due to wind.— Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
