Yusuf Abramjee lays criminal charges against man over hateful Facebook posts
A man known as Obatala Mcambi posted on his Facebook page that he uses his guns to rob and kill Indians and whites.
JOHANNESBURG - Social cohesion advocate and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has laid criminal charges against a man known as Obatala Mcambi for inciting violence and hatred on social media.
Accompanied by former Gauteng Community Police Board member and attorney Andy Mashaile, Abramjee opened the case at Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.
Mcambi posted on his Facebook page that he uses his guns to rob and kill Indians and whites.
He also posted a call to South Africans to rape white and Indian children, and infect them with HIV.
Abramjee is appealing to the police to immediately investigate this matter and bring the man to book.
“I can confirm that I opened criminal charges at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. I’ve received a case number and I hope the police will get to the bottom of this case. He might be having a fake name or it might be his real name but we cannot sit back and allow this hatred and this incitement to violence to continue.”
