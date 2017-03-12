Uncertainty over who will take over Sassa contract

JOHANNESBURG - There is still no clarity on whether a contract has been signed with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute grants, with the matter set to head to the Constitutional Court this week.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court ruled that the current contract with CPS was invalid and unconstitutional and could not be renewed after the end of this month.

However the Social Development Department is pushing forward with its intention to extend the contract of CPS.

On Friday, President Jacob Zuma reassured beneficiaries that grants would be paid, urging South Africans to “cool down”.

The Post Office has reiterated that it has the capacity to take over the grant payment contract and is more than willing to prove its case in court.

However Cash Paymaster Services CEO Serge Belamant says they’re just waiting on Sassa to conclude with its processes and remain adamant that the contract will be renewed despite the Constitutional Court ruling.

The contract between government and CPS expired at the end of March, leaving uncertainty whether 17 million grant recipients will receive their money.

Earlier reports said that a deal between the state and CPS would be signed on Friday night but this didn’t materialise.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)