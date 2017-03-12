Thousands across SA heed actor Modupe's call for circumcision

Brothers for Life Ambassador Kagiso Modupe says he’s overwhelmed by the turnout of men who heeded his call for medical circumcision.

JOHANNESBURG - Soapie star and Brothers for Life Ambassador Kagiso Modupe says he’s overwhelmed by the turnout of men who heeded his call for medical circumcision.

Modupe who is known as Mangi Nyathi on e-TV’s Scandal was circumcised at the Katlehong North Municipal Clinic, which is one of 150 participating clinics.

He says over 2,000 men in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the North West were medically circumcised through his nationwide campaign.

#ZwakalaSkeem Brothers for life ambassador and actor Kagiso Modupe is calling upon men, on his nation-wide campaign, to get circumcise. KHM pic.twitter.com/cDVP7FdbjX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

Modupe says circumcision has been proven to reduce risks for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and it also reduces the risk of cervical and prostate cancer.

“We’re expecting over 2,000 men to participate. Over 2,000 men made appointment through the call centre and the response that we’ve received has been amazing.”

He says men who want to join him can send a please call message.

“They can send ‘Please Call Me’ to 082 808 6152 and it’s free.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)