Thousands across SA heed actor Modupe's call for circumcision
Brothers for Life Ambassador Kagiso Modupe says he’s overwhelmed by the turnout of men who heeded his call for medical circumcision.
JOHANNESBURG - Soapie star and Brothers for Life Ambassador Kagiso Modupe says he’s overwhelmed by the turnout of men who heeded his call for medical circumcision.
Modupe who is known as Mangi Nyathi on e-TV’s Scandal was circumcised at the Katlehong North Municipal Clinic, which is one of 150 participating clinics.
He says over 2,000 men in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the North West were medically circumcised through his nationwide campaign.
#ZwakalaSkeem Brothers for life ambassador and actor Kagiso Modupe is calling upon men, on his nation-wide campaign, to get circumcise. KHM pic.twitter.com/cDVP7FdbjX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
Modupe says circumcision has been proven to reduce risks for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and it also reduces the risk of cervical and prostate cancer.
“We’re expecting over 2,000 men to participate. Over 2,000 men made appointment through the call centre and the response that we’ve received has been amazing.”
He says men who want to join him can send a please call message.
“They can send ‘Please Call Me’ to 082 808 6152 and it’s free.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.