Steenberg CPF calls off search for missing teen

Thirteen-year-old Rene Romans disappeared from Lavender Hill on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Policing Forum says it’s called off the search for a missing teenager.
Romans’ mother says the girl was taken by someone but no further details are available.
Steenberg CPF's Lucinda Evans said, “Today we are officially calling the search off because leads and information have no brought the child back. So we are very concerned at this point in time.”
