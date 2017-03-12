Steenberg CPF calls off search for missing teen

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Steenberg CPF calls off search for missing teen

Thirteen-year-old Rene Romans disappeared from Lavender Hill on Friday.

Missing 13-year-old Rene Romans. Picture: Pink Ladies.
Missing 13-year-old Rene Romans. Picture: Pink Ladies.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Policing Forum says it’s called off the search for a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Rene Romans disappeared from Lavender Hill on Friday.

Romans’ mother says the girl was taken by someone but no further details are available.

Steenberg CPF's Lucinda Evans said, “Today we are officially calling the search off because leads and information have no brought the child back. So we are very concerned at this point in time.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA