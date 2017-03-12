Social development dept rules out banks for grant distribution
The department has listed a number of problems with using the banking system including the fact that it does not use biometrics.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department Social Development has ruled out the banking system for grant distribution, saying it is risky and does not meet the country's biometrics standard.
In court papers filed two weeks ago, the department listed six options including the banks and the Post Office as ways to distribute grants.
Currently, Sassa has a contract with Cash Paymaster Services which expires at the end of March and cannot be renewed due to a Constitutional Court rulling in 2014 that it is invalid.
It is understood that the two parties are in the process of securing new a contract, however, nothing has been signed.
In a statement, the department lists a number of problems with using the banking system including the fact that it does not use biometrics.
It also says pins are not reliable.
The department also states that the process is not realistic for people living in rural areas as they would have to travel far to find the nearest banks.
The statement alludes to the fact that the banking system opens channels to fraud and rulling it out will save the department large sums of money.
The matter is due to go to the Constitutional Court this week.
