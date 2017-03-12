Riders’ safety is our priority, say CT Cycle Tour organisers

Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers say there were a handful of reasons for cancelling the event.

The day had been plagued by isolated incidents throughout Sunday morning, which forced the organisers to cancel the event.

At the press conference on Sunday morning race organisers confirmed the high winds coupled with protest action and fires in Hout Bay were all contributing actors in the decision to cancel the tour for the first time in its 40-year history.

WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc for Cape Town Cycle Tour

Organisers reiterated their priority was the riders’ safety, especially with the severe winds around the infamous Chapman’s Peak.

Stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Management, were all consulted before the decision was made after 6.30am.

The cycle tour is in the process of coordinating efforts to assist in distributing all donated goods to those affected in fires in Hout Bay.

And they're off! 🚲 Good luck to everyone participating in the 2017 @CTCycleTour! #CycleTour2017 pic.twitter.com/Dc4Hghx6Mg — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 12, 2017

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust wishes to extend its immense gratitude & thanks to the City of Cape Town & all services involved at our JOC. — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

The cycle tour organisers say they acted in the best interests of the cyclists in stopping the race.

Race director David Bellairs says he hopes there won’t be any reputational damage because of their decision.

“I’d like to believe we acted in the best interested of all the cyclists. Not only the cyclists, we had marshals out on the road. If you’ve seen the various videos going around on social media platforms… I think you understand that wind speed on the Foreshore was frightening.”

Ultimately this decision was made in the interests of your safety. — Cape Town Cycle Tour (@CTCycleTour) March 12, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)