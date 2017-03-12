Rain claims final day in Dunedin
Proteas and New Zealand were forced to settle for a draw in the first Test of their three-match series after the final day of their clash was washed out by rain.
CAPE TOWN - The Standard Bank Proteas and New Zealand were forced to settle for a draw in the first Test of their three-match series after the final day of their clash at the University Oval in Dunedin was washed out by rain on Sunday.
With the match poised for an interesting finish where all three results were possible, the weather had the ultimate say as drizzle turned to steady rain, which was then on and off throughout.
With not much sign of improvement, umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Bruce Oxenford were left with little choice, leading to the two sets of players shaking hands just after lunch and Dean Elgar being named Man of the Match for his 140 and 89 in the first and second innings.
South Africa had been on 224/6 in their second innings - a lead of 191 - heading into the final day.
The second Test match takes place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington starting on Thursday.
ICYMI: #CSAnews Rain has the last say at Kingsmead https://t.co/9oVCn9g0cc #MODC pic.twitter.com/WvOM4Q8JeP— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 11, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Sport
-
Pospisil sends Murray packing at Indian Wells
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled
-
Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
-
England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title
-
Man City ease into FA Cup semis with 2-0 win at Middlesbrough
-
Five world athletics championships facing bribery probe: source
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.