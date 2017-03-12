NGOs assist thousands left destitute after Hout Bay fire
The fire, which raged in the informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu until Saturday, destroyed around 1,000 homes.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says several NGOs are assisting around 4,000 people left destitute by the fire in Hout Bay this weekend.
#HoutBayFire Officials delivering blankets for fire victims. KB pic.twitter.com/5rA7ot06ar— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2017
The city's Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell says several city halls in the Hout Bay area have been opened to house the affected residents.
Firefighters are battling a separate vegetation fire raging in Hout Bay.
#HoutBayFire affected residents queuing at the community hall for a registration process to asses the exact number of people affected. KB pic.twitter.com/Y2vrFL2wT6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2017
Meanwhile, Cape Town Fire and Rescue says the inclement weather is proving a serious challenge for firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze on the mountain slopes of Gordon's Bay.
The blaze broke out near Sir Lowry's Pass on Saturday.
Officials have requested two helicopters to water bomb the area.
Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says, “The fire is fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind and that’s hampering firefighting effort.”
For those wishing to assist, donation points have been opened.
Imizamo Yethu donations drop off points:
In Wynberg:
- red cross
In Hout Bay:
- Police station
- Fire station
- Pick n Pay
- Spar
Elsewhere:
- Cape union mart – Constantia
- Quay Four
- Canal Walk
#HoutBayFire Organization Thula Thula taking in donations for residents displaced as a result of the blaze at the local community hall. KB pic.twitter.com/1sN7iBTkec— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
