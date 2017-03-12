Popular Topics
NGOs assist thousands left destitute after Hout Bay fire

The fire, which raged in the informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu until Saturday, destroyed around 1,000 homes.

Around 4,000 people were left destitute after a fire razed their homes to the ground in Hout Bay. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Around 4,000 people were left destitute after a fire razed their homes to the ground in Hout Bay. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says several NGOs are assisting around 4,000 people left destitute by the fire in Hout Bay this weekend.

The fire, which raged in the informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu until Saturday, destroyed around 1,000 homes.

The city's Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell says several city halls in the Hout Bay area have been opened to house the affected residents.

Firefighters are battling a separate vegetation fire raging in Hout Bay.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Fire and Rescue says the inclement weather is proving a serious challenge for firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze on the mountain slopes of Gordon's Bay.

The blaze broke out near Sir Lowry's Pass on Saturday.

Officials have requested two helicopters to water bomb the area.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says, “The fire is fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind and that’s hampering firefighting effort.”

For those wishing to assist, donation points have been opened.

Imizamo Yethu donations drop off points:

In Wynberg:
- red cross

In Hout Bay:
- Police station
- Fire station
- Pick n Pay
- Spar

Elsewhere:
- Cape union mart – Constantia
- Quay Four
- Canal Walk

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

