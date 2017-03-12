Mother of rescued Durban baby arrested

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was snatched from her mother during a hijacking on Friday allegedly by two armed men.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the kidnapped baby in Durban has been arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal police rescued Siwaphiwe Mbambo on Sunday morning along the N3 highway at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Three people were arrested during the rescue and will face several charges including kidnapping.

Meanwhile, police say the infant is undergoing medical examination.

Siwaphiwe was snatched from her mother during a hijacking on Friday allegedly by two armed men who made off with the car with the baby inside.

The vehicle was later found abandoned with the baby missing.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says, “The child is in good condition and has been taken to a place of safety for further care.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)