Molefe approaches court to block appointment of new Prasa board

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe says Transport Minister Dipuo Peters must account to the court as to why she dissolved the parastatal’s board.

Molefe has filed court papers to block Peters from appointing a new board and to re-instate the previous one.

The minister has failed to respond to a letter submitted by the former Prasa board members about why they were axed from the parastatal.

Peters dissolved the board following infighting between members of the board and former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo after reports emerged that he increased his salary by 350% without approval.

Molefe says the minister was given until Friday night to respond to the letter.

“We want the court on an urgent basis to set aside the dismissal action by the minister, but also to seek relief from the court that the minister should not appoint an interim board.”

He says Peters’ decision to dissolve the board is not within the confines of the law as she has not given reasons for her actions.

“We think that the action itself in contrary to public interest. It’s in the interest of the public that the good work that we have doing or rooting out corruption and the fact that we already have two major cases.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)