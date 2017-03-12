KZN police hunt relatives of newborn baby found under tree
Authorities say they are investigating the exact details around who gave birth to the baby.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say while they are relieved to have found one-month-old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo, they are now pre-occupied with finding relatives of an abandoned newborn baby, who was found under a tree next to the road in Clare Hills in Durban.
The baby was discovered by a passerby, who notified police and paramedics on Saturday.
Authorities say they are investigating the exact details around who gave birth to the baby, and why the infant was abandoned.
They say the baby was still attached to the placenta when she was found.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says citizens must not confuse the two baby cases.
“A case of child abandonment has been opened and the baby has been taken to hospital for treatment. we do not know where the mother is and the matter is under investigation.”
More in Local
-
Cosatu pickets outside Parliament over Sassa debacle
-
[WATCH] Actor Kagiso Modupe calls on men to get circumcised
-
Molefe: Peters’ decision to dissolve Prasa board improper
-
CT officials, NGO continue to provide relief aid to Imizamo Yethu residents
-
CT woman arrested for possession of dagga worth R120k to appear in court
-
KZN man under police guard in hospital, policeman wounded following shootout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.