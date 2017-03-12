KZN police hunt relatives of newborn baby found under tree

Authorities say they are investigating the exact details around who gave birth to the baby.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say while they are relieved to have found one-month-old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo, they are now pre-occupied with finding relatives of an abandoned newborn baby, who was found under a tree next to the road in Clare Hills in Durban.

The baby was discovered by a passerby, who notified police and paramedics on Saturday.

Authorities say they are investigating the exact details around who gave birth to the baby, and why the infant was abandoned.

They say the baby was still attached to the placenta when she was found.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says citizens must not confuse the two baby cases.

“A case of child abandonment has been opened and the baby has been taken to hospital for treatment. we do not know where the mother is and the matter is under investigation.”