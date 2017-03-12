Displaced Mandela Park residents take refuge in community halls
Community halls in the Hout Bay area are filled with hundreds of residents from Mandela Park whose homes were destroyed in the fire.
MANDELA PARK - Hundreds of Mandela Park residents spent the night in community halls in Hout Bay after their homes were gutted in a fire.
Ten people died in the devastating blaze which broke out during the early hours of Saturday morning.
More than 700 shacks were also destroyed.
#MandelaPark #ImizamoYethu About 650 homes have been destroyed, according to the City. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/SNMcyFuVkQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
Community halls in the Hout Bay area are filled with hundreds of residents from Mandela Park whose homes were destroyed in the fire.
Many residents are expected to stay here over the next few days.
Zonke Mbali told Eyewitness News her family lost everything.
#MandelaPark Emergency services have also been working right through the night to extinguish the fire. Firefighters leading the efforts. MM pic.twitter.com/DjpOq3zNLX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
She says she had to rush out of their home she shares with her mother and six-year old sister before it burnt down.
“I lost everything. My child even lost her hearing aid. I’m left with nothing.”
Luyanda du Plessis was one of the fortunate ones his home was spared from the onslaught of the blaze.
#MandelaPark #ImizamoYethu This firefighter is apparently suffering from smoke inhalation. MM pic.twitter.com/10j4zY0aoV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
Du Plessis says his home was saved thanks to residents who pitched in to douse the fire.
“’Many hands make light work’ that’s how people come together to deal with things.”
Capetonians wanting to assist can drop off non-perishable food, blankets and baby items at the Hout Bay fire station.
#MandelaPark #ImizamoYethu Mopping up operations underway. MM pic.twitter.com/kHMcIW2YXr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Uncertainty over who will take over Sassa contract
-
Molefe approaches court to block appointment of new Prasa board
-
Missing Durban baby found alive - police
-
Lotto results: Saturday 11 March 2017
-
Durban baby abandoned under tree not Siwaphiwe Mbambo
-
Safety MEC to assist families of Walkerville crash with funeral arrangements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.