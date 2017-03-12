Displaced Mandela Park residents take refuge in community halls

Community halls in the Hout Bay area are filled with hundreds of residents from Mandela Park whose homes were destroyed in the fire.

MANDELA PARK - Hundreds of Mandela Park residents spent the night in community halls in Hout Bay after their homes were gutted in a fire.

Ten people died in the devastating blaze which broke out during the early hours of Saturday morning.

More than 700 shacks were also destroyed.

Community halls in the Hout Bay area are filled with hundreds of residents from Mandela Park whose homes were destroyed in the fire.

Many residents are expected to stay here over the next few days.

Zonke Mbali told Eyewitness News her family lost everything.

#MandelaPark Emergency services have also been working right through the night to extinguish the fire. Firefighters leading the efforts. MM pic.twitter.com/DjpOq3zNLX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

She says she had to rush out of their home she shares with her mother and six-year old sister before it burnt down.

“I lost everything. My child even lost her hearing aid. I’m left with nothing.”

Luyanda du Plessis was one of the fortunate ones his home was spared from the onslaught of the blaze.

Du Plessis says his home was saved thanks to residents who pitched in to douse the fire.

“’Many hands make light work’ that’s how people come together to deal with things.”

Capetonians wanting to assist can drop off non-perishable food, blankets and baby items at the Hout Bay fire station.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)