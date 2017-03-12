DA calls on Mapisa-Nqakula to justify alleged plans to buy R1.3b jet for Zuma

It's reported there have been several high-level meetings in what is under the acquisition code named 'Project Moeketsi'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to justify alleged plans to purchase a new jet for President Jacob Zuma, worth R1.3 billion.

The Sunday Times is reporting that there have been several high-level meetings between the defence force and military officials, in what is under the acquisition code named "Project Moeketsi".

The new aircraft will have 18 seats, be fitted with secure locks to keep classified documents and foreign currency and will allegedly be used for shorter trips within the Southern Africa region.

The President’s plane, Inkwazi, has previously experiences technical problems and had to be grounded several times in the last year.

The DA’s Kobus Marais says they want the Department of Defence to confirm whether it intends to buy a new jet.

“We have a fleet of his VVIP flights in 21 Squadron, which includes smaller jets. We know the president is using some of them to fly down to Nkandla. We are absolutely astonished to read and receive a report about this plan.”

