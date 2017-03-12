CT officials, NGO continue to provide relief aid to Imizamo Yethu residents

The Iziko Lobomi Hall has been divided into sections as officials continue to provide thousands of residents with relief aid.

CAPE TOWN - Aid organisation Thula Thula is collecting essential items for those affected by the devastating Hout Bay fire.

At least two people died after the blaze swept through Mandela Park on Saturday, and displacing around 4,000 people.

The Iziko Lobomi Hall in Imizamo Yethu has been divided into four sections as officials continue to provide thousands of Mandela Park residents with relief aid.

Many of those have lost everything they owned.

In one corner a group of City of Cape Town officials can be seen writing down the names of residents affected by the blaze.

In another, aid organisation Thula Thula’s Catherine Waldemar facilitates the take-in of donated items for the fire victims.

“We welcome anything; particularly we need sanitary items, toothbrushes, shaving equipment, nappies, baby food, bedding and in time we will also need furniture but that will be further down the line when the houses have been rebuild.”

Donations can also be dropped off at the Hout Bay Fire Station.

City officials say least 2,000 shacks have been gutted in the blaze.

Earlier, several trucks loaded with food, blankets and supplies could be seen making their way to Iziko Lobomi Hout Bay Hall.

#HoutBayFire One resident says she's glad her child is living with her mother - says it's the only good thing about this incident. pic.twitter.com/JPXY8FnsbR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2017

#HoutBay Workers from domestic animal group - DARG - delivered water to residents busy clearing the area of debris. KB pic.twitter.com/sZNmIo5dVu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2017