Zuma: Calls to axe Dlamini over Sassa crisis premature

President Zuma says he is confident that social grants recipients will receive their money on 1 April and has urged South Africa to ‘cool down’.

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says calls for him to fire Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini for her handling of the social grant crisis are premature and he’s confident grants will be paid come the first of next month.

Zuma made the comments after a meeting of the president’s co-ordinating council in Pretoria on Friday, which discussed immigration and service delivery issues.

President Zuma says he is confident that social grants recipients will receive their money on 1 April and has urged South Africa to “cool down”.

“People are making judgements before the date. They’re saying many things… I don’t think that’s right… just inciting the country.”

Zuma says he has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Dlamini to compile a report on the issue.

He suggested heads would roll if the grants aren’t paid.

WATCH: Dlamini promises grants will be paid on 1 April

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)