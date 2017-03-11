WC warns against distribution of false water alerts information

This follows a letter that has been shared on various social media platforms informing people of a water system shut down on 29 & 30 March.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape premier’s office has cautioned people against distributing false information about water alerts on social media.

This follows a letter that has been shared on various social media platforms informing people of a water system shut down on 29 and 30 March.

The letter even bears a City of Cape Town logo and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s forged signature.

The origin of the latest water shut down hoax is unclear.

It comes just two weeks after another fake water warning surfaced, saying the city would cut water supply on 29 and 30 February.

The message also referred to phase 4 water restrictions, which do not exist.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu says, “We’ve noted the false letter that has been going around on social media and we want to say that it’s not from the premier’s office. We want to encourage people not to distribute the letter any further.”

Dam levels in the province are sitting at 31%.

