‘Sassa crisis has exposed corruption in ANC-led government‘

The DA says the crisis at Sassa demonstrates how the ANC has forgotten about the most vulnerable in country.

Hundreds of DA members marched on the capital Tshwane calling on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to step down. Picture: Twitter/Our_DA.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the crisis surrounding the pay out of grants to over 17 million South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries has further exposed the corruption in the Africa National Congress (ANC) -led government.

Hundreds of DA members marched on the capital on Friday where they delivered a memorandum of demands to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's office saying she's not fit to carry out her duties.

Maimane says Dlamini must account to all South Africans and step down in the wake of the crisis surrounding the pay out of social grants.

“She’s putting 17 million South Africans in danger.”

Maimane says Dlamini must make public a draft contract with paymaster services.

“Government must inform us how they’re going to extend the contract so that we pay for social grants.”

The DA says the crisis at Sassa demonstrates how the ANC has forgotten about the most vulnerable in country.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

