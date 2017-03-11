‘Sassa crisis has exposed corruption in ANC-led government‘
The DA says the crisis at Sassa demonstrates how the ANC has forgotten about the most vulnerable in country.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the crisis surrounding the pay out of grants to over 17 million South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries has further exposed the corruption in the Africa National Congress (ANC) -led government.
Hundreds of DA members marched on the capital on Friday where they delivered a memorandum of demands to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's office saying she's not fit to carry out her duties.
.@MmusiMaimane leads the #SaveOurGrants march.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 10, 2017
We will never just sit and do nothing when people's livelihoods are in danger. pic.twitter.com/LUCfwItU1t
Maimane says Dlamini must account to all South Africans and step down in the wake of the crisis surrounding the pay out of social grants.
“She’s putting 17 million South Africans in danger.”
Maimane says Dlamini must make public a draft contract with paymaster services.
“Government must inform us how they’re going to extend the contract so that we pay for social grants.”
Current situation in Tshwane!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 10, 2017
South Africans are tired of this government that fails to hold its ministers to account. #SaveOurGrants pic.twitter.com/G2Ff2vp0DP
Have you forgotten the most vulnerable in our society @MYANC?!#SaveOurGrants - Put the people FIRST, and your pockets LAST. pic.twitter.com/3yZ7dAFuBu— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 10, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
