Sace welcomes arrest of teacher accused of sexual harassment
The Gauteng Education Department says the educator resigned from his position with immediate effect after finding out that he is being investigated.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators (Sace) says it welcomes the arrest of a 47-year-old teacher from a Lenasia high school accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old pupil.
The man was arrested on Friday at his home in Lenasia.
Eyewitness News revealed earlier this week that the teacher is being investigated by the Gauteng Education Department and that officials were thinking of placing him on precautionary suspension.
The Gauteng Education Department says the educator resigned from his position with immediate effect after finding out that he is being investigated.
It says although it can no longer investigate him as an educator... It is seeking other legal avenues to ensure that he accounts for his alleged misconduct.
The Sace's Themba Ndhlovu says he commends the 14-year-old girl for telling her mother who then took the matter to the police.
“We appreciate that they were able to report the matter to the police however we need to also get a complaint on our side because the processes run parallel to each other.”
The teacher is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
