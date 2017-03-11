R250,000 reward offered for missing Durban baby

KwaZulu-Natal police say more than 100 officials and security personnel have been deployed across Durban to search for Siwaphiwe Mbambo.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are offering a R250,000 reward for anyone with any information that could lead to the arrest of three men who snatched Siwaphiwe Mbambo from her mother during a hijacking in Durban.

The mother was breastfeeding her month-old baby when she was ambushed by hijackers, who then made off with the car and the baby on Friday.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Montclair with the baby missing.

Police say more than 100 officials and security personnel have been deployed across the city to search for the infant.

#durbanbaby KZN police are offering aR250 000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of 3 alleged Kidnappers. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

The police's Thulane Zwane says, “There’s a reward of up to R250,000 for any information that could lead to the recovery of the infant as well as the arrest of the suspects.”

Police says they are doing all they can to find the infant.

KwaZulu-Natal: A one month old baby is still missing after a hijacking occurred today at 11:45, at Game City, Durban.... Posted by South African Police Service on Friday, 10 March 2017

