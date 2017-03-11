EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the Powerball draw on Friday 10 March 2017:

11, 20, 24, 28, 33 and 2 as the bonus.

Powerball Plus winning numbers:

11, 19, 29, 30, 31 and 10 as the bonus.

For more details visit the National Lottery website.