Northern Cape SKA site receives R75m cash injection
Experts say expansion at the SKA will further boost astronomy in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - A multi-million rand cash injection at the Northern Cape’s Square Kilometre Array site, will enable the viewing of the universe's first stars and galaxies.
Over R70 million has been sponsored by US based organisation, The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, towards the completion of the Hydrogen Epoch of Reionization Array (HERA) radio telescope project.
A R75 million donation from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation will aid in the expansion of the HERA radio telescope.
The project was started in 2015 and resulted in the rollout of 35 14-meter diameter telescopic.
The SKA’s Lorenzo Raynard says this has enabled vast economic benefits in the Northern Cape.
“This means we will be able to draw in expertise and we’re already doing that from around the globe because all these experts want to come where the infrastructure is. And when there in the country, they can nurture the talent in astronomy and cosmology and data science in South Africa.”
This project also includes among others some much needed local skills training possibilities for
communities around the SKA.
