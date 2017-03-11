Nine people killed in separate CT fires

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nine people killed in separate CT fires

Imizamo Yethu fire claimed 2 lives, Philippi fire claimed 3 - while a family of 4 died in Wesbank fire.

The City of Cape Town says at least 650 structures have been destroyed in a fire in Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
The City of Cape Town says at least 650 structures have been destroyed in a fire in Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nine people have lost their lives as a result of separate fires across Cape Town.

Three people, including a young boy, died after a fire broke out in their home in Philippi.

In Wesbank, an informal settlement near Kuilsriver, a family of four died in a fire that destroyed three structures.

In Imizamo Yethu, near Hout Bay, two people lost their lives after a devastating fire destroyed hundreds of structures.

The city’s Charlotte Powell says officials are ensuring all displaced residents are safe.

“Disaster management is on scene with other city services busy with rehabilitation processes. Our NGO partner, the South African Red Cross, is providing humanitarian relief. Emergency sheltering has been activated, community halls have been made available in surrounding areas.”

While relief efforts are underway to assist residents affected by a devastating fire in Imizamo Yethu, several organisations are trying to help their pets.

The fire, which broke out last night in Mandela Park, has destroyed at least 650 shacks.

The Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) along with other organisations, like the SPCA and Animal Welfare Society, has rescued 70 dogs and six cats from the fire.

DARG’s facility, which is down the road from Mandela Park, is packed to capacity with frightened animals - several of whom have burn wounds.

The facility manager Ryno Engelbrecht says they're in need of food, water and kennels to house the dogs.

“We need cages to house and transport the dogs in, blankets, food and we need sterilised water for burn victims.”

The fire has since been contained and mop up operations are underway.

Affected residents will be temporarily housed in community halls on Saturday night.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA