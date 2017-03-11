Nine people killed in separate CT fires

Imizamo Yethu fire claimed 2 lives, Philippi fire claimed 3 - while a family of 4 died in Wesbank fire.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people have lost their lives as a result of separate fires across Cape Town.

Three people, including a young boy, died after a fire broke out in their home in Philippi.

In Wesbank, an informal settlement near Kuilsriver, a family of four died in a fire that destroyed three structures.

In Imizamo Yethu, near Hout Bay, two people lost their lives after a devastating fire destroyed hundreds of structures.

The city’s Charlotte Powell says officials are ensuring all displaced residents are safe.

“Disaster management is on scene with other city services busy with rehabilitation processes. Our NGO partner, the South African Red Cross, is providing humanitarian relief. Emergency sheltering has been activated, community halls have been made available in surrounding areas.”

#MandelaPark Affected residents are being helped by people from neighboring communities to carry furniture, clothes, etc. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/sVaHWCe0Pu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

While relief efforts are underway to assist residents affected by a devastating fire in Imizamo Yethu, several organisations are trying to help their pets.

The fire, which broke out last night in Mandela Park, has destroyed at least 650 shacks.

The Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) along with other organisations, like the SPCA and Animal Welfare Society, has rescued 70 dogs and six cats from the fire.

DARG’s facility, which is down the road from Mandela Park, is packed to capacity with frightened animals - several of whom have burn wounds.

The facility manager Ryno Engelbrecht says they're in need of food, water and kennels to house the dogs.

“We need cages to house and transport the dogs in, blankets, food and we need sterilised water for burn victims.”

The fire has since been contained and mop up operations are underway.

Affected residents will be temporarily housed in community halls on Saturday night.

#MandelaPark DARG's manager Ryno Engelbrecht says they're in need of kennels, or materials for shade netting structures to house the dogs.MM pic.twitter.com/OOKA0JNeVe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017