Newborn baby found abandoned under a tree in Durban

JOHANNESBURG - A newborn baby has been found abandoned under a tree next to the road in Clare Hills in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

The baby was discovered by a passer-by who notified police and paramedics.

The exact details around who gave birth to the baby and why the infant was abandoned are not yet known and police are investigating.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha says they found the baby still attached to the placenta.

“When we arrived there, we found that the baby was still attached to the placenta and was wrapped up in a t-shirt. Paramedics managed to cut the cord before they stabilised the infant at the scene and then transported the baby to a nearby hospital. The case will be handed over to the social workers.”