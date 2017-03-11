Meter taxi drivers vow to claim taxi industry from Uber
Operators say Uber is not operating according to industry standards and the competition is unfair.
JOHANNESBURG - Meter taxi drivers say they will claim the taxi industry back from Uber but need government to assist.
Operators blocked highways on Friday calling for Uber to be banned.
The operators say numerous efforts to have Uber subjected to the same regulations as are have failed.
Meter Taxi Association's Reuben Mzayiya says they want to dominate the market again.
“This is the beginning for metered taxi drivers until they claim their territory and reclaim their business.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
