Meter taxi drivers vow to claim taxi industry from Uber

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Meter taxi drivers vow to claim taxi industry from Uber

Operators say Uber is not operating according to industry standards and the competition is unfair.

FILE: Metered taxi drivers meet at the OR Tambo airport to discuss their way forward from after they blocked main roads to the airport in protest of Uber. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Metered taxi drivers meet at the OR Tambo airport to discuss their way forward from after they blocked main roads to the airport in protest of Uber. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Meter taxi drivers say they will claim the taxi industry back from Uber but need government to assist.

Operators blocked highways on Friday calling for Uber to be banned.

They say Uber is not operating according to industry standards and the competition is unfair.

The operators say numerous efforts to have Uber subjected to the same regulations as are have failed.

Meter Taxi Association's Reuben Mzayiya says they want to dominate the market again.

“This is the beginning for metered taxi drivers until they claim their territory and reclaim their business.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA