Mashaba defends call for documentation of foreign nationals

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has repeated his statement that illegal immigrants are not welcome in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has told the Kya Sand business community that if foreign nationals get documented it will assist law enforcement officers when crime are committed and foreigners are blamed.

On Friday, Mashaba visited Kya Sand informal settlement and held a meeting with the business community before doing a walkabout around the area.

The mayor has been blamed by some government ministers and the African National Congress (ANC) for the recent xenophobic attacks in Pretoria and Jeppestown last month, where foreign nationals were attacked and foreign owned shops looted.

He previously said illegal immigrants are linked to criminal activities in the city.

Business owners operating in Kya Sand have relayed their problems to the mayor.

“The Kya Sand area requires an uninterrupted source of power, electricity and eradication of criminal activities.”

On the issue of crime, Mashaba says foreign nationals must be documented.

“That’s why I keep reminding all South Africans to take the responsibility about undocumented people. And that's why the national government has to take the responsibility to make sure that people are documented so that when elements of crime happen it helps and makes it much easier for our law enforcement agencies.”

He has repeated his statement that illegal immigrants are not welcome in the city.

