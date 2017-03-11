Maimane: ANC under Zuma doesn’t want to see change

Mmusi Maimane says the ANC will not let go of its corrupt networks and South Africans must now vote for change come 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) under President Jacob Zuma does not want to see change because that would mean relinquishing benefits that have come from corruption.

Maimane was speaking at a public meeting in Atteridgeville, where the DA kicked off its Change 19 national tour.

Saturday’s visit marks the beginning of a countrywide roadshow, as the party’s precursor to the 2019 elections.

“Because ultimately, to fight crises such as Esidimeni, Marikana, social welfare and unemployment, it requires a coalition of people.”

He says citizens have already taken the first step toward change by voting for the DA in last year’s municipal elections.

The leader of the official opposition says Saturday marks the beginning of a year-long national tour where the party will visit communities and engage with the youth and other role players.

Over the next year I will visit communities in every province, going door-to-door, engaging in town hall and street meetings. #Change19 pic.twitter.com/gehCNg9WsH — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 11, 2017