‘Issues of crime & drugs are a concern for government’
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says the law enforcement authorities must act against criminality irrespective of the nationality of the suspects.
Zuma was speaking after a meeting of the president’s co-ordinating council in Pretoria on Friday where the management of migration was an item on the agenda.
There have been several incidents of xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the last month with communities often claiming foreigners are responsible for crime.
President Zuma says issues of crime and drugs are a concern for government.
“And if foreign nationals are involved then the law enforcement sector must be allowed to do their job.”
He says the outbreaks of violence are not the result of hospitality towards foreigners.
“Not all protests are related to xenophobia… There’s an explanation to a number of things because we’d not want to be xenophobic.“
Zuma there says the council also agreed to compile a report on xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
