‘Issues of crime & drugs are a concern for government’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘Issues of crime & drugs are a concern for government’

President Jacob Zuma says the law enforcement authorities must act against criminality irrespective of the nationality of the suspects.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says the law enforcement authorities must act against criminality irrespective of the nationality of the suspects.

Zuma was speaking after a meeting of the president’s co-ordinating council in Pretoria on Friday where the management of migration was an item on the agenda.

There have been several incidents of xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the last month with communities often claiming foreigners are responsible for crime.

President Zuma says issues of crime and drugs are a concern for government.

“And if foreign nationals are involved then the law enforcement sector must be allowed to do their job.”

He says the outbreaks of violence are not the result of hospitality towards foreigners.

“Not all protests are related to xenophobia… There’s an explanation to a number of things because we’d not want to be xenophobic.“

Zuma there says the council also agreed to compile a report on xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA