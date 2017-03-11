Popular Topics
Go

‘Illegal blocking of highways just the beginning’

Meter taxi operators blocked highways on Friday calling for ride hailing app Uber to be banned.

FILE: Metered taxi drivers meet at the OR Tambo airport to discuss their way forward from after they blocked main roads to the airport in protest of Uber. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Meter taxi operators say the illegal blocking of highways is just the beginning of their attempt to get government's attention to regulate or ban Uber.

Operators blocked highways on Friday calling for ride hailing app Uber to be banned.

They say Uber is not operating according to industry standards and the competition is unfair.

The N12, R21, and R24 highways were badly affected by the blockade.

After a day of blocking roads and demanding to be addressed by government the meter taxi operators called it a day.

WATCH: Metered taxi drivers demand government hear them

The Meter Taxi Associations’ Reuben Mzayiya says after a meeting with representatives from the police and the Transport Department they have received assurance that their concerns will be responded to next week Tuesday.

“But if that update is not favourable to us we’ll proceed as planned. This is just the beginning, until Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi stops his utterances over Uber.”

The operators say they want Uber to be subjected to the same prices they have to charge.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

