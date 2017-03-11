Popular Topics
Dipuo Peters yet to respond to axed Prasa board’s letter

The transport minister dissolved the board following infighting between board members and former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Picture: GCIS.
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - It's unclear when Transport Minister Dipuo Peters will respond to a letter submitted by the former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board members about why they were axed this week.

Peters dissolved the board following infighting between board members and former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Letsoalo was fired by the board after reports emerged that he increased his salary by 350% without approval.

It's understood that the minister was given until 7pm Friday night to respond to the letter and give reasons as to why the board was dissolved.

The transport ministry's Ishmael Mnisi says they will not disclose details of the letter.

“The Department of Transport I staking advice from counsel on this matter and our response will be based on their advice. We will not discuss the substantive matters contained in the letter.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

