Deadly fire leaves hundreds homeless in Imizamo Yethu

MANDELA PARK - Hundreds of displaced residents from Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay have been left homeless following a devastating blaze.

Emergency services are battling to extinguish the fire which broke out in Mandela Park overnight.

Two people have died.

#MandelaPark Residents trying to help firefighting efforts. MM pic.twitter.com/jHLaj79aCc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen as you drive down Rhodes Drive towards Imizamo Yethu.

In Petersen Street in Mandela Park hundreds of residents watch as the fire continues to rage.

A chopper can be seen water-bombing the area, while firefighters race to contain as much of the fire as possible.

#MandelaPark Residents are not giving up, even though fire seems to be moving towards them. Trying to break down shacks. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/9HNjMIh1hV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

Some residents told Eyewitness News they managed to grab furniture and other belongings before their homes were completely gutted.

Catherine Ramolahlehi, one of the residents, says, “I don’t know what to do… I’m just standing here looking after my stuff.”

...and she managed to grab important belongings and carry out furniture before her home burnt down. MM pic.twitter.com/ZyG9iDG5xX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017

Emergency personnel on the scene have told Eyewitness News at least 100 shacks have burnt down.

Residents from neighbouring areas like Constantia and Hout Bay have also made their way to Manedela Park to help those in need.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

