Deadly fire leaves hundreds homeless in Imizamo Yethu

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Deadly fire leaves hundreds homeless in Imizamo Yethu

Two people were killed and hundreds were left homeless following a devastating blaze in Mandela Park.

Mandela Park residents salvage their belongings in case the fire spread towards their home. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Mandela Park residents salvage their belongings in case the fire spread towards their home. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one hour ago

MANDELA PARK - Hundreds of displaced residents from Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay have been left homeless following a devastating blaze.

Emergency services are battling to extinguish the fire which broke out in Mandela Park overnight.

Two people have died.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen as you drive down Rhodes Drive towards Imizamo Yethu.

In Petersen Street in Mandela Park hundreds of residents watch as the fire continues to rage.

A chopper can be seen water-bombing the area, while firefighters race to contain as much of the fire as possible.

Some residents told Eyewitness News they managed to grab furniture and other belongings before their homes were completely gutted.

Catherine Ramolahlehi, one of the residents, says, “I don’t know what to do… I’m just standing here looking after my stuff.”

Emergency personnel on the scene have told Eyewitness News at least 100 shacks have burnt down.

Residents from neighbouring areas like Constantia and Hout Bay have also made their way to Manedela Park to help those in need.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA