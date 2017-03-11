DA, ANC to battle for Beaufort West municipality

It's now a battle between the DA and the ANC for who has the better ward councillor candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Beaufort West.

CAPE TOWN - It's now a battle between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) for who has the better ward councillor candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Beaufort West.

The by-elections will be held in May and the party that wins will take over the troubled municipality.

The re-election takes place after Beaufort West mayor and ward 7 councillor Djorge Malooi stepped down two weeks ago.

Malooi's party, the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF), had one seat in council and formed a coalition with the DA last year to help them wrestle control from the ANC.

But the ANC’s provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says they will deliver the best candidate for the job to secure a win.

“So that we can restore the confidence and trust of the community and ensure that the municipality addresses the people’s concerns. We’re confident and optimistic that we can win the by-elections and return the municipality to an ANC-controlled municipality so that we can ensure transformation and service delivery.”

Acting provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the ANC is terrified because the DA has been conducting forensic audits into the previous administration's alleged fraudulent dealings.

Madikizela says the DA needs to win in the by-elections in order to complete its investigations.

“We cannot allow the municipality to go back to the ANC. The ANC is terrified because we’re conducting a forensic investigation to uncover the shenanigans that they were busy with.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)