CPS confident of Sassa deal
Earlier reports said that a deal would be signed on Friday night but there has been no confirmation of this.
JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) says it remains confident that its contract with South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) to continue paying grants to millions of beneficiaries will definitely be renewed.
Meanwhile, the Post Office has reiterated that it has the capacity to take over the contract and is more than willing to prove their case in court.
President Jacob Zuma has reassured beneficiaries that grants will be paid next month, urging South Africa to “cool down”.
However, there is still no written agreement and the matter is set to head to the Constitutional Court next week.
Reports say the Post Office has now once again offered to administer and distribute the grants.
However, cash paymaster services CEO Serge Belamant says they are just waiting on Sassa to conclude with its processes.
“We’ll be available as soon as they’re ready. We’ll get together and finalise it.”
The post office has reportedly suggested a transitional period of six months if it is given an opportunity to take over.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
