Cash Paymaster Services to Black Sash: There’s nothing to hide

JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) says it is not worried about Black Sash's court application to have the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) deal monitored as there is nothing to hide.

Black Sash has approached the Constitutional Court to have CPS monitored due to past allegations of corruption.

Black Sash’s Elroy Paulus says the issue of money going missing from beneficiaries’ grants is serious and so monitoring should be done thoroughly if CPS is awarded the tender again.

“A large percentage of people have spoken about deductions taking place through citizen-based monitoring... that is accepted and become a matter of dialogue between the service provider, Black Sash and its partners.”

However CPS’s Serge Belamant has reiterated that its payment systems are secure and that’s why no case brought against it was successful.

It’s still unclear what the conditions of the contract between Sassa and CPS will be, however both parties have confirmed that biometrics and security will be prioritised.

