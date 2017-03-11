Baby abducted in Durban hijacking still missing
Despite the frantic all-night search by Durban residents and police, which spared no street or cemeteries, Siwaphiwe Mbambo is yet to be found.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the frantic all-night search by Durban residents and police, which spared no street or cemeteries, one-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo is yet to be found.
The infant was snatched from her mother during a hijacking on Friday allegedly by two armed men who made off with the car with the baby inside.
The vehicle was later found abandoned with the baby and the baby seat missing.
The police’s Thulani Zwane says they are working hand in hand with the community in an effort to find the young girl alive.
“Up-to-now the infant has not been found but the police will continue their search.”
#durbanbaby Police in KZN say they are working hand in hand with the community to find the child as soon as possible. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
On Friday, Childline in KwaZulu-Natal said it will continue to monitor the situation of the kidnapping of an infant.
The organisation also expressed its solidarity with law enforcement authorities in searching for the baby.
Childline's operations manager Adeshini Naicker says, “As Childline KZN we’ve emphasised at all times that our priority is the protection of children and we’re deeply saddened by this incident. We believe it’s important that we start looking at measures to prevent the abduction of children, especially infants.”
#durbanbaby Police's Thulani Zwane says they are searching all areas at which they suspect the baby may be taken hostage. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
