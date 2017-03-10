Zuma to SA: ‘Cool down’ over grants matter

President Jacob Zuma says he is absolutely certain that social grants will be paid on 1 April.

PRETORIA – President Jacob Zuma has stated with absolute certainty that social grants will be paid out come 1 April.

Zuma was speaking after a meeting of the president’s coordinating council in Pretoria.

The president says he has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to prepare a report on the social grant issue.

The president is confident the grants will be paid.

“I have instructed the two ministers to ensure that it happens; there’s nothing that says it shouldn’t happen. If that is the case, you will realise what will happen – because we can’t have old people not getting their money simply because people are busy looking at their own thing. That’s why I’m saying cool down as a country.”

On Thursday, Zuma’s deputy Cyril Ramaphosa moved to reassure the country the looming crisis over the payment of grants to 17 million beneficiaries will be resolved.

Ramaphosa faced a barrage of questions on the issue in the National Assembly, but would not be drawn on whether Dlamini is fit to hold office, saying she serves at the prerogative of the president.

At the same time, in an Eyewitness News exclusive, Minister Dlamini’s special advisor Sipho Shezi says the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) is "totally chaotic" and "in upheaval", but Dlamini can’t be the only person held responsible for the mess.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger & Kgomotso Modise

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)