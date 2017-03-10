Popular Topics
Woods out of Palmer Invitational as back rehab continues

The news comes one month before the first major championship of 2017, the Masters at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods. Picture: Official Open Championship Facebook Page
Tiger Woods. Picture: Official Open Championship Facebook Page
11 minutes ago

FLORIDA – Tiger Woods will miss next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.

The news comes one month before the first major championship of 2017, the Masters at Augusta National.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won’t be able to play in this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational,” Woods, 41, said on his website (tigerwoods.com).

“I’m especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honour Arnold.”

This will be the first staging of the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill in Orlando since Palmer died last September.

The 14-times major champion Woods, who has hardly played since major back surgery in 2015, gave no indication on when he might return to competition.

“Presently, I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well,” he said.

