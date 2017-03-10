Wolwerivier residents demand meeting with CT officials over eviction

Law enforcement officers on Thursday moved to evict people who have occupied around 30 units.

CAPE TOWN - People illegally occupying emergency housing units in Wolwerivier near Atlantis have demanded a meeting with the City of Cape Town.

The residents claim they have nowhere else to go and many say they've been on housing waiting lists for over two years.

When Eyewitness News visited Wolwerivier a number of residents were sitting outside on broken chairs and cupboards that had been thrown out of the emergency housing units they'd been occupying. Resident Siphokazi Swebe says law enforcement officers forced them out.

The City, however, says 10 units were voluntarily vacated and 20 units have not yet been vacated.

Community leader Sindiswa Blaai says City officials need to come and speak to the residents, before matters escalate.

The City says almost half of the illegal occupants already have a unit in Wolwerivier.

It says it cannot support illegal occupation which leads to overcrowding, service delivery and health and fire risks.

