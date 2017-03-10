Victims of Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse recovering well - MEC Mamabolo
At least five people were injured when the roof caved in at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says his officials are in constant contact with the victims of a structural collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
At least five people were injured when the roof caved in last Thursday.
The MEC has launched an investigation into the incident and a report is due next Friday.
Mamabolo says all those who were injured are doing well.
“We have been in contact with those who are injured and they are recovering well.”
He says he’s glad no lives were lost in the incident.
“The report will help us to ensure that this type of incident doesn’t happen again, because our people’s lives are important and we owe them a full explanation.”
WATCH: Roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital injures 5
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
#TaxiProtest: 'Down with these apps'
-
Train stoning on the rise say Metrorail after commuter killed
-
Cameron Wilson denies raping Cape teen despite DNA evidence
-
The traffic situation on R24/ R21 right now, and how to avoid it
-
Limpopo farmer arrested after shooting worker, claims he mistook him for monkey
-
Police: Former soccer pro wanted for rape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.