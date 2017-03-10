Popular Topics
Victims of Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse recovering well - MEC Mamabolo

At least five people were injured when the roof caved in at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo speaks at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital on Thursday 2 March after a part of the roof collapsed injuring 5. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo speaks at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital on Thursday 2 March after a part of the roof collapsed injuring 5. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says his officials are in constant contact with the victims of a structural collapse at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

At least five people were injured when the roof caved in last Thursday.

The MEC has launched an investigation into the incident and a report is due next Friday.

Mamabolo says all those who were injured are doing well.

“We have been in contact with those who are injured and they are recovering well.”

He says he’s glad no lives were lost in the incident.

“The report will help us to ensure that this type of incident doesn’t happen again, because our people’s lives are important and we owe them a full explanation.”

WATCH: Roof collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital injures 5

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

