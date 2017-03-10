Sars: Judge Dennis Davis undermining our leadership
Last week Davis told a conference that the biggest problem facing the country today is the erosion in the integrity of Sars.
JOHANNESBURG - Sars has accused Judge Dennis Davis of being part of what it calls "a systematically orchestrated narrative that seeks to undermine its leadership" in order to engulf the institution into a crisis of illegitimacy.
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been accused by Finance Minister Pravin Gordha n of trying to lower its capacity to deal with tax evasion.
Sars says it borders on a lack of integrity for Davis to attack it while he is also the chair of the Davis Tax Committee which advises Sars.
It goes on to say its relationship with Davis has irretrievably broken down and that he should recuse himself or be removed from the committee.
Meanwhile Sars also denied falling behind on tax refunds.
Group executive for business and individual tax relationship management MarK Kingon said: "We are not holding back on any refund payments refunds and we've specifically made sure of that."
He says they paid out more in refunds by the end of January than they had at the same point last year.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
