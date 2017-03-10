Prasa board: Transport ministry mum on letter details
Former Prasa board members submitted a letter to Transport Minister Dipuo Peters asking her to give reasons why they were axed.
JOHANNESBURG – The Transport Ministry won't divulge details about the letter received from former board members as it is currently consulting lawyers.
On Friday afternoon, former board members of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) submitted the letter to Transport Minister Dipuo Peters asking her to give reasons why they were axed.
Peters dissolved the board this week following infighting between board members and former acting Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo.
He was fired by the board after reports emerged that he increased his salary by 350% without approval.
It’s understood that the minister was given until 7pm on Friday to respond to the letter, but it's unclear whether her lawyers met that deadline.
The transport ministry's Ishmael Mnisi says, “The department is taking advice from counsel on this matter, and our response will be based on the counsel’s advice. We will not discuss the substantive matters contending the letter.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
