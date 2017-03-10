Police on standby for flare-up of violence in Reiger Park
On Thursday, heavy rains brought a protest to an end after running clashes between angry community members & the police.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say they are on standby for any flare-up of violence in Reiger Park, Boksburg, following protests on Thursday.
Heavy rains brought the protest to an end after running clashes between angry community members and the police.
The residents took to the streets against what they say is unfair administration of the housing list.
They say illegal immigrants are prioritised for housing, while locals have had to wait for houses for two decades.
Community leader Cathrene Herman said they listed all their grievances.
“Last year October we handed over a memorandum to our local councillor with all our grievances. He has not up until to date come back to us to explain to us or to give us feedback how is he working out the problems.”
Herman said they have asked the local councillor to address them on numerous occasions, with no success.
“We would like for our president to come out. We would like for our local councillor Charles Crawford to come out. Between the Democratic Alliance ruling party in Reiger Park and the [ANC] governing party in South Africa, we would like both parties to come and rectify everything that is wrong here in Reiger Park.”
#ReigerPark Community members say they want their councillor to address them. MK pic.twitter.com/XVBs6iq6yR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2017
(Edited by Leeto Khoza)
